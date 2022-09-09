Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAT. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $593.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

