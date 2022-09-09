NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 935,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 33.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 459.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

