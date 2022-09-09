NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 935,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 33.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 459.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.