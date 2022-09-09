NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

NIO Trading Up 8.8 %

NIO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 1,542,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

