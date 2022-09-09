NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
NIO Trading Up 8.8 %
NIO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 1,542,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.