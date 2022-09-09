NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of NIKE worth $896,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.