NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,886,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

