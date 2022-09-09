Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 1,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.44 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.