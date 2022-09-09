NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NICE by 153.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
