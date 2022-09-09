NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NICE by 153.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.