NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $915,318.90

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

