Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

