Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 48,796 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,796 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 3.9 %

TREX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 11,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.