Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 23,822 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

