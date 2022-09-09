Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.67% of NMI worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.45. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

