Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,398. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.62. The company has a market cap of $322.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

