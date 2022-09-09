Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $355,536. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,470. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -379.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.30.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.