Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.63% of SeaSpine worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Insider Activity

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.