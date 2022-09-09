Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

