Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.9 %

ASPN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

