Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Joint accounts for about 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity

Joint Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.



