Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,376. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

