New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 46,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,099,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

The company has a market cap of $510.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 1,742,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in New Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 806,535 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,000,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 674,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Gold by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,916,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 902,222 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

