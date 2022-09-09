Neogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 14,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 10,748 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Neogen Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 268,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.61. Neogen has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

