nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $665,370. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

