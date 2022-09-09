Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 8.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 17,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 664,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Natura &Co Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 159.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Natura &Co by 20.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

