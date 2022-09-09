National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Up 3.0 %

EYE stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 646,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.