National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.63% of National Fuel Gas worth $39,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $75.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

