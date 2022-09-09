Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Up 10%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 2,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Nanobiotix Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.
About Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
