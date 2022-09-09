Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Matthew Taylor Buys 8,000 Shares

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

Mpac Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of MPAC stock traded up GBX 22.25 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching GBX 259.75 ($3.14). 104,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,746. The stock has a market cap of £52.97 million and a PE ratio of 608.97. Mpac Group plc has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.99.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

