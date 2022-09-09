MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $69,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. MP Materials has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

