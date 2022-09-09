Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Escalade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 543,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 18.7% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

