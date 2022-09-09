Mork Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

