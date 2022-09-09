Morgan Stanley Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $35.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

FATE opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685 over the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

