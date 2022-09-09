Morgan Stanley Cuts Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target to $7.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 362.05% from the company’s current price.

ADAG stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

