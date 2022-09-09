MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $21.59 on Friday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.93. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.