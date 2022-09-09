Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 3.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 683.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.