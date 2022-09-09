Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.80 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $90.80 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

MIR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

