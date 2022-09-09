Minds (MINDS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $955,809.88

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Minds has a total market capitalization of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

MINDS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

