Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

