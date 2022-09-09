Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $3.16. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 131,532 shares changing hands.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

