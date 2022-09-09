Midas (MIDAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $756,961.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Midas has a market cap of $83.17 million and approximately $756,961.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.90 or 0.00164624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000149 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

