Michael Tobin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,438 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 640 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,120.35).

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin purchased 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,786.50 ($11,825.16).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 607 ($7.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 739.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,369.63. The company has a market capitalization of £98.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,621.62. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 585 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

