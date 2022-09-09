Michael J. Mcconnell Buys 2,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,201.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OneSpan Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OSPN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $21.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
