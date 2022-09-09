Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,728 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 755.2% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,138 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

MRK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.87. 135,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The company has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

