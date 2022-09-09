Meir Adest Sells 2,278 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 876,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.24.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

