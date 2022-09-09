Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$10.05. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 27,860 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.82. The company has a market cap of C$293.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

