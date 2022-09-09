Mdex Price Tops $0.0755 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $69.31 million and $5.75 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

MDX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,687,851 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

