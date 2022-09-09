McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE LPI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,138. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

