McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 2.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Global X MLP ETF worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MLPA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.