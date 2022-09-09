McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,161 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 1.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.35. 1,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,119. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

