McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. 18,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,681. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

