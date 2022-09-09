McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,897. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

